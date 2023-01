cococean rebrand

Focusing around a central character, a coconut with a straw in it, their former identity was predominantly led by illustrations of it in various organic, witty situations. Though these illustrations had already gained a place in their fan’s hearts, a bigger challenge is facing them: the illustrator-initiated illustrations are too unique to be extended by in-house, which is an obstacle to further expansion. We were asked to help them articulate their value proposition in a clear and compelling way and communicate it with a new, adaptable visual system.





While more and more options are provided in the market, among consumers there’s a growing tendency for a fear of unhealthiness and a hunger for better-quality beverages to arouse. To gain a more intimate understanding of consumer’s views of new rising beverages, our team began extensive field research at the onset of the project, conducting interviews on different consumer segments, visiting and documenting different drink shops and rationales to understand their behaviors and feelings.