Romain Trystram's profile
Kanzen Consult
Romain Trystram
Behance.net
gradient identity ILLUSTRATION landing page photoshop Technology UI/UX user interface Web Webdesign
I was commissioned by KANZEN to make a series of illustrations for their webstite rebranding.

Managing Consultant :​​​​​​​ Ben Hörömpöly
Art direction & illustrations : Romain Trystram


gradient identity ILLUSTRATION landing page photoshop Technology UI/UX user interface Web Webdesign
gradient identity ILLUSTRATION landing page photoshop Technology UI/UX user interface Web Webdesign
A website was already existing but required that we move away from an "image bank" iconography to something with more personality. Below are the old banners.
gradient identity ILLUSTRATION landing page photoshop Technology UI/UX user interface Web Webdesign
We decided to take a new direction. More colours. 
The full landing page 👇 
gradient identity ILLUSTRATION landing page photoshop Technology UI/UX user interface Web Webdesign
gradient identity ILLUSTRATION landing page photoshop Technology UI/UX user interface Web Webdesign
gradient identity ILLUSTRATION landing page photoshop Technology UI/UX user interface Web Webdesign
The services page
gradient identity ILLUSTRATION landing page photoshop Technology UI/UX user interface Web Webdesign
COMPLIANCE
Kanzen is a advisor in lifecycle management services and in compliance in safety-critical systems development.
gradient identity ILLUSTRATION landing page photoshop Technology UI/UX user interface Web Webdesign
gradient identity ILLUSTRATION landing page photoshop Technology UI/UX user interface Web Webdesign
MEDICAL
For teams working on medical devices we offer consulting services that provide an efficient way to support and validate the use of mature medical technology development processes with the use of ALM. 
gradient identity ILLUSTRATION landing page photoshop Technology UI/UX user interface Web Webdesign
gradient identity ILLUSTRATION landing page photoshop Technology UI/UX user interface Web Webdesign
gradient identity ILLUSTRATION landing page photoshop Technology UI/UX user interface Web Webdesign
AUTOMOTIVE
Application Lifecycle Management, combined with our expertise, ensures consistency and traceability – the two most important aspects in a regulated automotive environment.
gradient identity ILLUSTRATION landing page photoshop Technology UI/UX user interface Web Webdesign
gradient identity ILLUSTRATION landing page photoshop Technology UI/UX user interface Web Webdesign
gradient identity ILLUSTRATION landing page photoshop Technology UI/UX user interface Web Webdesign
gradient identity ILLUSTRATION landing page photoshop Technology UI/UX user interface Web Webdesign
And finaly some aditional illustrations
gradient identity ILLUSTRATION landing page photoshop Technology UI/UX user interface Web Webdesign
gradient identity ILLUSTRATION landing page photoshop Technology UI/UX user interface Web Webdesign
gradient identity ILLUSTRATION landing page photoshop Technology UI/UX user interface Web Webdesign
gradient identity ILLUSTRATION landing page photoshop Technology UI/UX user interface Web Webdesign
gradient identity ILLUSTRATION landing page photoshop Technology UI/UX user interface Web Webdesign
Thank you for watching 👍
For inquiry : romaintrystram@gmail.com
​​​​​​​
Kanzen Consult
79
373
10
Published:

Owner

Romain Trystram's profile
Romain Trystram
Agadir, Morocco

Kanzen Consult

79
373
10
Published:

Tools

Creative Fields