Kanzen Consult

I was commissioned by KANZEN to make a series of illustrations for their webstite rebranding.
Managing Consultant : Ben Hörömpöly
Art direction & illustrations : Romain Trystram
A website was already existing but required that we move away from an "image bank" iconography to something with more personality. Below are the old banners.
We decided to take a new direction. More colours.
The full landing page 👇
The services page
COMPLIANCE
Kanzen is a advisor in lifecycle management services and in compliance in safety-critical systems development.
MEDICAL
For teams working on medical devices we offer consulting services that provide an efficient way to support and validate the use of mature medical technology development processes with the use of ALM.
AUTOMOTIVE
Application Lifecycle Management, combined with our expertise, ensures consistency and traceability – the two most important aspects in a regulated automotive environment.
And finaly some aditional illustrations
Thank you for watching 👍
For inquiry : romaintrystram@gmail.com