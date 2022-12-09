Lama Lama asked me to join them to create special patterns and illustrations when Tree by Tree asked them to create a new brand identity.
I made a set of shapes, illustrations and patterns inspired by trees and growth. Organic, chunky and wavy. Both expressive and subdued for every occasion to be used in all aspects of their communication.
Tree by Tree is a social enterprise whose mission is to turn corporate gifting into gifting back. By empowering thousands of companies and their employees, customers and other stakeholders, they are using the power of many to bring back a billion trees by 2050. This is provided by Justdiggit greening projects in Africa.
Interactive concept: Jort Boot & Ingmar Coenen - 3D tree animation: Koen Koopman - Motion design: Richard Beerens - llustrations: Nick Liefhebber - Sound: Soundsright
