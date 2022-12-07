The Book X?!
OODA Ten Years celebrates the Oporto Office for Design and Architecture studio:
OODA is a Portuguese architecture collective, which now celebrates 10 years of practice.
In the reflection of what this book would be, there was an almost immediate decision,
we wanted a document book, which would be an archival compendium of reflections, articles, and projects.
The book is divided into three moments; the appraisal of the first ten years and also predictions for the next ten, and a presentation of case studies and projects according
to six criteria and knowledge approaches – Insertions, Second Life, Intimacy, Iconographies, Landmarks and Genealogies – and the dissection of the ten years that have passed, hence the exclamation mark – ! – in the title of the book, along an explanation of the functional and business structure.
OODA Ten Years celebrates the Oporto Office for Design and Architecture studio:
OODA is a Portuguese architecture collective, which now celebrates 10 years of practice.
In the reflection of what this book would be, there was an almost immediate decision,
we wanted a document book, which would be an archival compendium of reflections, articles, and projects.
The book is divided into three moments; the appraisal of the first ten years and also predictions for the next ten, and a presentation of case studies and projects according
to six criteria and knowledge approaches – Insertions, Second Life, Intimacy, Iconographies, Landmarks and Genealogies – and the dissection of the ten years that have passed, hence the exclamation mark – ! – in the title of the book, along an explanation of the functional and business structure.
Symbol and logo
The X refers to the 10 years of existence of the studio. The exclamation point will come from the admiration and enthusiasm for the work and team created. The question mark leaves the door open for curiosity about what the future awaits.
The code name represents, in addition to materialisation in a book, a brand that celebrates the history of the OODA studio, and for that reason, we conceived an intertwined form, where the three milestones of the code, the X,! and ? merge, and create a symbol with the exaltation of the traveled path and the questioning of what is to come.
This symbol is the element that can be seen on the cover of the book, in transposition to a three-dimensional shape, which at the beginning of its movement appears to be a flat design and when it rotates it reveals the three-dimensionalization of the form through volume and light
The X refers to the 10 years of existence of the studio. The exclamation point will come from the admiration and enthusiasm for the work and team created. The question mark leaves the door open for curiosity about what the future awaits.
The code name represents, in addition to materialisation in a book, a brand that celebrates the history of the OODA studio, and for that reason, we conceived an intertwined form, where the three milestones of the code, the X,! and ? merge, and create a symbol with the exaltation of the traveled path and the questioning of what is to come.
This symbol is the element that can be seen on the cover of the book, in transposition to a three-dimensional shape, which at the beginning of its movement appears to be a flat design and when it rotates it reveals the three-dimensionalization of the form through volume and light
Features
The book has several features that are worth noting:
Transparency – The Recycled PVC cover conveys to the book the idea of the material
of a transparent skin that protects, but, like glass, allows the interior to show through.
Archive – The book is composed of 6 different coloured papers, which remind us of stationary paper. The order in which the paper is entered into the notebooks establishes
a norm to which the content adapts. The typographic criterion reinforces this intention, mechanised and singular, with charisma.
Construction/Deconstruction — Pagination reproduces the idea of building and deconstructing blocks of information, just as architecture does. Another central element, crucial for reinforcing the idea of documentary, was the superimposition of photographs
or 3D images on coloured paper.
Transparency – The Recycled PVC cover conveys to the book the idea of the material
of a transparent skin that protects, but, like glass, allows the interior to show through.
Archive – The book is composed of 6 different coloured papers, which remind us of stationary paper. The order in which the paper is entered into the notebooks establishes
a norm to which the content adapts. The typographic criterion reinforces this intention, mechanised and singular, with charisma.
Construction/Deconstruction — Pagination reproduces the idea of building and deconstructing blocks of information, just as architecture does. Another central element, crucial for reinforcing the idea of documentary, was the superimposition of photographs
or 3D images on coloured paper.
Credits
Written by
João Rapagão
3D by
Serafim Mendes
Motion by
José Praça
Sound by
Pedro Marques
Photos by
Nuno Moreira
Edited by
Actar
Printed by
Arlequin & Pierrot
Written by
João Rapagão
3D by
Serafim Mendes
Motion by
José Praça
Sound by
Pedro Marques
Photos by
Nuno Moreira
Edited by
Actar
Printed by
Arlequin & Pierrot