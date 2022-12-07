The Book X?!



OODA Ten Years celebrates the Oporto Office for Design and Architecture studio:

OODA is a Portuguese architecture collective, which now celebrates 10 years of practice.



In the reflection of what this book would be, there was an almost immediate decision,

we wanted a document book, which would be an archival compendium of reflections, articles, and projects.

The book is divided into three moments; the appraisal of the first ten years and also predictions for the next ten, and a presentation of case studies and projects according

to six criteria and knowledge approaches – Insertions, Second Life, Intimacy, Iconographies, Landmarks and Genealogies – and the dissection of the ten years that have passed, hence the exclamation mark – ! – in the title of the book, along an explanation of the functional and business structure.