Ledger Stax
LAYER
2022
Designing Security
LAYER collaborated with leading crypto brand Ledger and renowned entrepreneur Tony Fadell to create Ledger Stax, a revolutionary hardware wallet that allows users to securely store, access, and send crypto currency and NFTs. The defining feature of the credit-card-sized Ledger Stax is the innovative and sustainable e-ink touchscreen that curves around the front face and spine of the device to elevate the user experience.
The name “Ledger Stax” comes from the ability to magnetically stack the devices, as you would stack physical currency or conventional ledger books. This gives users the ability to store and organise different portfolios on separate devices. The energy efficient screen also creates a clear visual interface and a more personalised experience, with the option to display photographs or NFTs on the lock screen.
Working with Ledger is an incredible opportunity to be part of shaping how the world interacts with their crypto assets. We strongly believe in a future of secure and private financial sovereignty where crypto becomes the norm.
This project demonstrates LAYER’s ability to both design and engineer a complex and compact piece of consumer electronics to deliver a next-generation experience at an affordable price point.