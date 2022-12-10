Augment Branding

Helping Africans achieve economic and financial growth
Augment Finance Branding & Strategy 2022
Augment’s founder, Adeoye Festus, studied in the United Kingdom immediately after completing his undergraduate studies in chemical engineering. Even though he had no prior knowledge about finance or the financial technology space, he saw that Africans really did not have access to economic and financial growth. He also saw that those who promised to help out were not keeping up with the promise, or they were only focused on the educated populace, leaving out those in the trenches.
Late in 2021, Adeoye started AugmentFinance with a vision to provide a system for all, one they could trust to help them reach their financial goals while maximizing their economic benefit.
When we met with Augment’s founder, he was planning on hiring professionals to bring his vision to life. He needed an identity that could resonate with his vision but in a creative way, in the sense that he did not want it to follow the same trend as other fintech identities. We worked closely with him to identify the brand ethos, personality, and visual identity and then roll it out across their website, mobile application, social media, and advertising.
View demo website here
Brand Strategy
The branding process started with a brand strategy session where we uncovered why the company exists and took a deep dive into the difficulties faced by their target audience. We saw that the brand exists to develop a credible banking system to help Africans gain optimal access to economic and financial growth. We uncovered that in a continent where financial freedom is prominent, they want to be the credible leader of online banking in Africa.
They look to portray safety, growth, innovation, efficiency, and being customer-centered as their core values in order to provide a positive experience for their target audience. We positioned them as a financial technology that helps Africans achieve economic and financial growth, differentiating themselves from other fintechs by caring about their credibility with and the growth of their users as well as their employees.
Moving forward, we decided to allow Augment have an accessible, simple, progressive, and urban personality. One that extends to the way Augment sounds to people—a voice that is respectful and enthusiastic, one that expresses attributes of growth and the benefits of banking with Augment.
Identified with Growth and Trust.
A monochrome identity was crafted to allow Augment claim their superior position in the fintech industry. An identity that showcases a logo that is a double-stacked diamond forming an hexagonal shape, depicting growth and credibility. Accompanied with the logo is a bold sans-serif font, instilling Augment’s bold and urban personality. The same typeface from which the logotype was crafted is further used as the brand’s typography, protruding a simple and progressive persona.
Extending the Identity....
Augment’s photography follows the path of the brand’s monochromatic palette, emphasizing and protruding the monochromatic identity of the company. It also gives off the feeling of a bold persona. This style of photography was chosen because the company believed that we must do away with the past while holding on to the good experiences and mistakes made so as to grow. These beliefs were also expressed in the photography style by choosing pictures that portray the benefits of a positive experience.
To further extend Augment’s identity, we crafted 2D and 3D icons, with the 3D icons known as GEMS. The hexagonal identity of the logo was further expressed in the icons crafted so as to further instill the company's positioning attribute of credibility. The two patterns illustrated are known as the "burst of growth."
Bringing it all together
Bringing all the elements crafted together in a cohesive manner to create social media templates, website, mobile app, and advertising touchpoints that help in building strong relationships with their users.
TEAM
Brand Strategy: Deji Ajetomobi
Brand Design: Deji Ajetomobi
Creative Direction: Chisom Emeka & Deji Ajetomobi
3D & Motion Design: Chisom Emeka
CREDITS
Photography: Sasha Mortimore