Augment Branding

Augment’s founder, Adeoye Festus, studied in the United Kingdom immediately after completing his undergraduate studies in chemical engineering. Even though he had no prior knowledge about finance or the financial technology space, he saw that Africans really did not have access to economic and financial growth. He also saw that those who promised to help out were not keeping up with the promise, or they were only focused on the educated populace, leaving out those in the trenches.

Late in 2021, Adeoye started AugmentFinance with a vision to provide a system for all, one they could trust to help them reach their financial goals while maximizing their economic benefit.



When we met with Augment’s founder, he was planning on hiring professionals to bring his vision to life. He needed an identity that could resonate with his vision but in a creative way, in the sense that he did not want it to follow the same trend as other fintech identities. We worked closely with him to identify the brand ethos, personality, and visual identity and then roll it out across their website, mobile application, social media, and advertising.





