Whitney Houston Brand Design Identity

















Brand Design Identity for Whitney Houston and Sony Music Entertainment





Throughout Whitney’s career she influenced countless people with her powerful voice, sense of perfection and her unique ability to re-imagine herself for new releases and performances. When taking a look at Whitney’s discography one can see a broad variety of graphic expressions.





With this in mind we created a systematic visual identity that seamlessly intertwines her photography through typography, dynamic color adaptation and a confident logo that can transform itself for different situations. While Whitney’s full name always should be present, we saw an opportunity in establishing a logotype system using her initials. Just as she has done herself in the official ‘All The Man That I Need’ music video. The logotype is not meant to be put in the corner, but would take the center stage and thrive in various constellations.





With an impactful hierarchy and typeface we aimed to create a memorable identity that will draw attention and will work as a reflection of Whitney's uniqueness.





Client: Sony Music Entertainment

Design & Art Direction: Erik Herrström and Maya Gomez