Cité du Vitrail - Visual identity

A visual identity that symbolises the art of stained glass





The new visual identity combines a redesign and the enhancement of an exceptional place. The primary objective was to break with the dusty image of stained glass and to give it a lively, dynamic, creative and innovative image.

The fragmentation of the stained glass windows and their geometry largely inspired the logotype. The "V" monogram emblem and the wordmark were made from the Ziza typography of Novo Typo foundry. It’s a cut-out typeface that recalls the art of stained glass and its manufacturing processes. The stencil aesthetic of this typographic choice is a nod to the netted structures of stained glass. The typeface, used in black and white for the logotype, has been adapted and customised to create a unique and impactful design. The use of the Ziza family of typefaces is expressed in colours and overlays within the graphic system.

This approach of composing the whole identity of the place on a typographic choice allows an original and singular identification. The Ziza typographic family is composed of different styles to be overlaid. The play of transparencies and cut-outs offered by these superimpositions translate very directly the constituent elements of stained glass: light (coloured or not), glass and the relationship between the stained glass and the architecture that receives it.



