播 broadcast

In the design of the broadcast, we were looking for something that could be interpreted as 'Vitality'. Vitality is a concept that is simple and common when you don't think about it, but difficult when you really want to find it. In the beginning, we underestimated the difficulty of finding the 'Vitality'. It was so simple that when it appeared, we couldn't believe "it was it", and it was only after missing it many times that we really understood it and realized that the little gaping hole between the lines of "broadcast" was the 'Vitality' we have been looking for. Broadcast is "播" in Chinese, which has many interpretations, such as sowing seeds, transmitting information, and scattering from the centre to the edge. As a women's fashion brand, Broadcast is an expression of confidence in the way women dress in this era.



