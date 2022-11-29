Blog
The Twelve Days of Christmas at Biltmore
THE TWELVE DAYS OF CHRISTMAS AT BILTMORE.

I had the pleasure to illustrate this wonderful picture book back in 2021. I take the opportunity, now that Christmas is around the corner to share it with you all.

Picture Book. Hardcover 31 pages.
Written by Lisa Ann Marsoli,
Designed by studio Curiosity Ink Media
Published by The Biltmore Company 2021

"A charming adaptation of the classic carol, The Twelve Days of Christmas at
Biltmore celebrates the grand holiday gatherings that the Vanderbilt family hosted
at their legendary home during the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries..."
Image may contain: outdoor, building and window
Image may contain: cartoon and drawing
The Twelve Days of Christmas at Biltmore
