THE TWELVE DAYS OF CHRISTMAS AT BILTMORE.







I had the pleasure to illustrate this wonderful picture book back in 2021. I take the opportunity, now that Christmas is around the corner to share it with you all.



Picture Book. Hardcover 31 pages.



Written by Lisa Ann Marsoli ,



Designed by studio Curiosity Ink Media



Published by The Biltmore Company 2021



"A charming adaptation of the classic carol, The Twelve Days of Christmas at



Biltmore celebrates the grand holiday gatherings that the Vanderbilt family hosted

