MONCLER UNI-VERSE

According to a recent press release, Moncler’s Extraordinary Expedition global tour includes the launch of an NFT collection. The tour kicked off in New York, and the collection demonstrates the characteristics and uniqueness of each destination. In total, the collection has 7 NFTs.

Every Moncler NFT can be claimed through a QR code scan and can be saved in a custodial wallet that’s inside the Moncler application. Moreover, the NFTs are now available on the Polygon Blockchain.





Each NFT of this type contains an exclusive artwork designed by Antoni Tudisco , creative director and 3D artist from Hamburg, Germany.





“When I received the proposal to work together with Moncler, it was a no-brainer for me that we going to crush it. I have been following Moncler a long time, and due to my passion for modeling and animating digital puffer jackets, it was a perfect match. When brands enter this industry, they find opportunities to grow, and artists and collectors around the world are enabled to deepen their connection with these companies.”

Antoni Tudisco





From the collection, one of the NFTs is devoted to Milan. The same NFT also commemorated the brand’s 70th birthday.