HSIAO-RON CHENG's profile
Editorial Illustration
HSIAO-RON CHENG
Behance.net
Illustrations for some magazines
The New Republic Magazine TS Eliot's love for Emily Hale Issue. AD: Andy Omel
The letters TS Eliot and Emily Hale wrote to each other.
Entertainment Weekly Magazine Supernova Issue. AD: Chuck Kerr 
The story is centered on longtime couple Sam(Firth) and Tusker(Tucci), and their struggles with Tusker’s early onset dementia - is the chemistry between its two decorated leads.

The New Republic Magazine EM Foster Issue. AD: Andy Omel
The final novel by E.M. Forster which was published after his death, and how the book was secretly passed around before it was published, and served as an inspiration to many gay writers and critics.
Departure Magazine Wim Hof Issue. AD: Elissa Polls,  Lisa Lok
After losing his wife to suicide, a Netherlands father of four decided to look into a then unconventional vehicle for healing: the cold. Since then, Wim Hof has led the movement on cold water exposure therapy as a means to manage stress and anxiety reponse and amassed millions of followers
Elle Magazine Royal Gardener King Charles issue. AD: Abbate Carlotta
A portrait of US author Jennifer Egan for Harpers Magazine
Portraits for BillBoard Magazine
18
69
2
Published:
