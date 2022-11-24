Brand Identity Design for IPEZ
Brand Identity Design for a Seoul based modern and sustainable product brand IPEZ.
IPEZ doesn’t matter whoever you are, wherever you are. We support you finding your own thing even if you are a bit incomplete beyond the rules.
Photography : Son Mihyun
Brand Identity Design for a Seoul based modern and sustainable product brand IPEZ.
IPEZ doesn’t matter whoever you are, wherever you are. We support you finding your own thing even if you are a bit incomplete beyond the rules.
Photography : Son Mihyun