Book Cover Vol.1
V O L . I



Not Here To Be Liked

Author: Michelle Quach
Publisher: HapperCollins Publishing
2 0 2 1
Boys I Know

Author: Anna Gracia
Publisher: Peachtree Publishing
2 0 2 2
The Boy You Always Wanted

Author: Michelle Quach
Publisher: HapperCollins Publishing
2 0 2 3
Fatima Tate Takes The Cake

Author: Khadijah VanBrakle
Publisher: Holiday House Publishing
2 0 2 3
Thank you for your time!
