Book Cover Vol.1

V O L . I
___________________
Not Here To Be Liked
Author: Michelle Quach
Publisher: HapperCollins Publishing
2 0 2 1
___________________
___________________
Boys I Know
Author: Anna Gracia
Publisher: Peachtree Publishing
2 0 2 2
___________________
___________________
The Boy You Always Wanted
Author: Michelle Quach
Publisher: HapperCollins Publishing
2 0 2 3
___________________
___________________
Fatima Tate Takes The Cake
Author: Khadijah VanBrakle
Publisher: Holiday House Publishing
2 0 2 3
___________________