Alana Cooke

Drawing on her extensive experience working for award-winning offices in Berlin, Copenhagen and Melbourne, Alana Cooke founded her eponymous architectural practice in 2014. Combining her skills in both Architecture & Interior Design, Alana now leads a tight-knit team working on projects in the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors across Australia.



We were approached to create a new identity to align with their reputation for delivering thoughtfully designed and meticulously detailed spaces. The result is a stripped-back visual identity that embraces only the essential information; relying on precision and a careful use of space to allow the visual language to play a confident yet truly supportive role to the practice's growing body of work.