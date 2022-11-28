Blog
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Both Studio's profile
Alana Cooke
Both Studio
Behance.net
architecture brand identity branding business card interior design minimal transparent With Compliments Slip


Alana Cooke
Drawing on her extensive experience working for award-winning offices in Berlin, Copenhagen and Melbourne, Alana Cooke founded her eponymous architectural practice in 2014. Combining her skills in both Architecture & Interior Design, Alana now leads a tight-knit team working on projects in the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors across Australia.

We were approached to create a new identity to align with their reputation for delivering thoughtfully designed and meticulously detailed spaces. The result is a stripped-back visual identity that embraces only the essential information; relying on precision and a careful use of space to allow the visual language to play a confident yet truly supportive role to the practice's growing body of work.


Photography by Shelley Horan


architecture brand identity branding business card interior design minimal transparent With Compliments Slip
architecture brand identity branding business card interior design minimal transparent With Compliments Slip
architecture brand identity branding business card interior design minimal transparent With Compliments Slip
architecture brand identity branding business card interior design minimal transparent With Compliments Slip
architecture brand identity branding business card interior design minimal transparent With Compliments Slip
architecture brand identity branding business card interior design minimal transparent With Compliments Slip
architecture brand identity branding business card interior design minimal transparent With Compliments Slip
architecture brand identity branding business card interior design minimal transparent With Compliments Slip
architecture brand identity branding business card interior design minimal transparent With Compliments Slip
architecture brand identity branding business card interior design minimal transparent With Compliments Slip
architecture brand identity branding business card interior design minimal transparent With Compliments Slip
architecture brand identity branding business card interior design minimal transparent With Compliments Slip
architecture brand identity branding business card interior design minimal transparent With Compliments Slip
architecture brand identity branding business card interior design minimal transparent With Compliments Slip
architecture brand identity branding business card interior design minimal transparent With Compliments Slip
architecture brand identity branding business card interior design minimal transparent With Compliments Slip
architecture brand identity branding business card interior design minimal transparent With Compliments Slip


 Website both.studio
Instagram @both.studio


Alana Cooke
131
487
7
Published:

Owner

Both Studio's profile
Both Studio
Melbourne, Australia

Alana Cooke

Drawing on her extensive experience working for award-winning offices in Berlin, Copenhagen and Melbourne, Alana Cooke founded her eponymous arch Read More

131
487
7
Published:

Tools

Creative Fields

Attribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives