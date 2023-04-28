EMI Health Icon Design









System is the key. The visual system, consistent across all touchpoints, helps to:





Improve brand recognition. A coherent and unique style stands out, increasing brand recall and awareness.



Increase credibility. By connecting the brand and customers on an emotional level, we create a sense of trust and reliability, which grows customer loyalty and retention.



Clarify communication. The consistent visual system becomes a universal language easy for people to understand and connect with the brand.



Reduce expenses. Creating new materials that align with the existing brand identity becomes easier and requires fewer resources for further design and development.



Boost productivity. The well-designed visual system makes a workflow more efficient and allows to automate processes.



Simplify brand extension. With the applied visual system, it is easier to extend the brand into new products or markets, adapting brand identity to new contexts without much effort.



