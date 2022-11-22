 Playdesign  __  Your space designed by You.

Multi-level play on forms





Branding for the Playdesign brand is multi-level and refers to the dynamic and satisfaction accompanying own interior design endeavors. In its mechanisms, the system employs a play with form, space, and movement.





In the communication strategy, we focused on the user, targeting them with multiple forms of information. The motto of the brand, "Your space design by you" not only highlights the importance of the user with the repeated use of the word "you" but is also illustrates the ease of use - the app is so simple you can create your own projects.







