 Playdesign  __  Your space designed by You.

Playdesign is an app for creating and designing interiors easily and intuitively. Playdesign stands out as it combines three diverse target groups. The first group includes consumers for whom it's a place to create their dream interior using 3D technology. Architects that look for a new place to expand their business opportunities in interior design are another group. Manufacturers of furniture and home accessories are in the third group. For them, it's a new place to diversify the sales of their products.
Playdesign is an inspiring tool that presents 3D room visualizations for browsing and creation by designers and users. It also features a huge product base from various designers, which can be purchased directly via the platform.
Playdesign gives another dimension to interior design games.
Credits & Scope of work:
Mateusz Pałka:
‣ Analysis
‣ Logo design
‣ Visual strategy
‣ Communication strategy
‣ 3D
‣ Design of identification elements
‣ Animations
‣ Interface design & Website design
Multi-level play on forms
Branding for the Playdesign brand is multi-level and refers to the dynamic and satisfaction accompanying own interior design endeavors. In its mechanisms, the system employs a play with form, space, and movement.
In the communication strategy, we focused on the user, targeting them with multiple forms of information. The motto of the brand, "Your space design by you" not only highlights the importance of the user with the repeated use of the word "you" but is also illustrates the ease of use - the app is so simple you can create your own projects.
Playdesign logo is a minimalistic interpretation of space, platform, and movement. We wanted a simple sign that would be a starting point for using it in the app or extended visual communication and would work well as an app icon or a profile picture on social media.
Your designing journey starts here!
While designing the website, we focused on explaining what Playdesign is and conveying benefits for the user by using visual elements and verbal communication.
Website mechanics is primarily based on interaction with the user, where some elements are animated when the user scrolls the app. These activities aim to increase immersion so that the user "delves into" the design world, thus providing a better explanation of how Playdesign works.
Microinteractions were designed to accentuate the brand's main themes, namely space, fun, and movement.