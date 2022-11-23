Blog
Requena Office's profile
Batch Coffee Club
Requena Office
Behance.net
Batch to Batch

Batch Coffee Club, based in the UK, is a curator of specialty coffee by subscription that offers a selection of coffee from different brands and origins. The conceptual basis that articulates the whole identity focuses precisely on the meaning of the brand's name. We want to project the diversity of origins and its large catalog of collaborators through a typography that is entirely our own.
Welcome to the Club

An expressive typography especially designed from scratch that naturally captures the essence of the coffee beans in batches. Each letter is a batch, and each batch is different but at the same time maintains a common denominator and a similar meaning. In addition, the multiplicity in the chromatic range enhances the variety and distinctive value of each batch, of each coffee.
Instagram: Requena Office​​​​​​​
Animación: Ester Dus
Fotografía: Martí Pujol
