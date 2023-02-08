Rain look's profile
Yardang Landform
Rain look
adventure Fashion Landscape mars mountains Nature Northwest Photography photoshoot sandstorm
Yardang 

Yardang landform is a typical wind erosion landform. Consisting of a series of parallel ridges and grooves, extending along the prevailing wind direction; half a meter to several meters high, tens to hundreds of meters long; groove width 1-2 meters; Due to the abrasive effect of the wind, the lower part of the small hill often suffers from strong denudation and gradually forms a concave shape. If the rock
 stratum on the upper part of the hill is relatively loose, it will easily collapse under
 the action of gravity to form a steep wall, forming a Yadan landform.
Yardang Landform
Published:

Yardang Landform

Published:

