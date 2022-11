FLORESCENCE

Peer through the garden trellis and discover a world of florescent flora. Introducing The 2nd Pattern Book: Florescence , a collection of fifteen fine art patterns spanning across thirty colourways.





Uncover an enchanted garden enthused with an edge of nuclear radiation. A fabled land that exists beyond time, a place where the seasons occur all at once. An intoxicating spectacle of Florescence , a super bloom in chemical colourations .