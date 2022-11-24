Clara Briones Vedia's profileAntton Ugarte's profile
Mugacu Fest 2022
Multiple Owners
MUGACU FEST 2022 

MUGACU is a small festival that takes place at the end of June every year in Viana, Navarra.
It is characterized by offering musical, gastronomic and cultural activities,
hence the initials of the logo. 

This year we were once again commissioned to design the fourth edition of the festival.
The graphic is based on the illustration that we created representing one of the architectural attractions of the festival: The ruins of the Church of San Pedro.


VISUAL IDENTITY & ART DIRECTION
VEDIA DESIGN STUDIO

PHOTOGRAPHY
HELENA LLUM
RODRIGO JIMÉNEZ




THANKS FOR WATCHING ​​​​​​​


Clara Briones Vedia's profile
Clara Briones Vedia
Bilbao, Spain
Antton Ugarte's profile
Antton Ugarte
Bilbao, Spain

