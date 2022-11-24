MUGACU FEST 2022 

MUG ACU F EST 2022





MUGACU is a small festival that takes place at the end of June every year in Viana, Navarra.

It is characterized by offering musical, gastronomic and cultural activities,

hence the initials of the logo.





This year we were once again commissioned to design the fourth edition of the festival.

The graphic is based on the illustration that we created representing one of the architectural attractions of the festival: The ruins of the Church of San Pedro.







