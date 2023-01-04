Tank Design's profileIna Brantenberg's profileTim Allum Nielsen's profile+1
Fjellinjen
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
adobe illustrator Brand Design brand identity graphic ILLUSTRATION Logo Design logos Logotype typography visual identity


New visual identity for Fjellinjen

Fjellinjen finances future traffic solutions in the capital of Norway through tolls paid by motorists. Not many of us know about the many projects Fjellinjen finances. Did you know, for example, that in 2021, 900 million NOK went to public transport in Oslo? Tank's task has been to visually transform Fjellinjen from a toll company to a prominent social contributor. We have developed a logo and a visual toolbox, so the organization is equipped for the digital solutions of the future.


adobe illustrator Brand Design brand identity graphic ILLUSTRATION Logo Design logos Logotype typography visual identity
adobe illustrator Brand Design brand identity graphic ILLUSTRATION Logo Design logos Logotype typography visual identity
adobe illustrator Brand Design brand identity graphic ILLUSTRATION Logo Design logos Logotype typography visual identity
adobe illustrator Brand Design brand identity graphic ILLUSTRATION Logo Design logos Logotype typography visual identity
adobe illustrator Brand Design brand identity graphic ILLUSTRATION Logo Design logos Logotype typography visual identity
adobe illustrator Brand Design brand identity graphic ILLUSTRATION Logo Design logos Logotype typography visual identity
adobe illustrator Brand Design brand identity graphic ILLUSTRATION Logo Design logos Logotype typography visual identity
adobe illustrator Brand Design brand identity graphic ILLUSTRATION Logo Design logos Logotype typography visual identity
adobe illustrator Brand Design brand identity graphic ILLUSTRATION Logo Design logos Logotype typography visual identity
adobe illustrator Brand Design brand identity graphic ILLUSTRATION Logo Design logos Logotype typography visual identity
adobe illustrator Brand Design brand identity graphic ILLUSTRATION Logo Design logos Logotype typography visual identity
adobe illustrator Brand Design brand identity graphic ILLUSTRATION Logo Design logos Logotype typography visual identity
adobe illustrator Brand Design brand identity graphic ILLUSTRATION Logo Design logos Logotype typography visual identity
adobe illustrator Brand Design brand identity graphic ILLUSTRATION Logo Design logos Logotype typography visual identity
adobe illustrator Brand Design brand identity graphic ILLUSTRATION Logo Design logos Logotype typography visual identity
adobe illustrator Brand Design brand identity graphic ILLUSTRATION Logo Design logos Logotype typography visual identity
adobe illustrator Brand Design brand identity graphic ILLUSTRATION Logo Design logos Logotype typography visual identity
Fjellinjen
93
476
10
Published:

Owners

Tank Design's profile
Tank Design
Oslo, Norway
Ina Brantenberg's profile
Ina Brantenberg
Oslo, Norway
Tim Allum Nielsen's profile
Tim Allum Nielsen
Oslo, Norway

Fjellinjen

93
476
10
Published:

Tools

Creative Fields