







New visual identity for Fjellinjen





Fjellinjen finances future traffic solutions in the capital of Norway through tolls paid by motorists. Not many of us know about the many projects Fjellinjen finances. Did you know, for example, that in 2021, 900 million NOK went to public transport in Oslo? Tank's task has been to visually transform Fjellinjen from a toll company to a prominent social contributor. We have developed a logo and a visual toolbox, so the organization is equipped for the digital solutions of the future.







