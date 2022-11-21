"Beyond The Court" by NIKE NYC in THE SHED









We created the animation and Key Visuals for Nike NYC’s “Beyond The Court,” an immersive experience event at The Shed in Hudson Yards, New York. The event, which was held during the middle of the US Open and NY Fashion week, was a crossover between Fashion, sports, and creatives. We maximized the massive nine LED panels spread across the venue above a full-scale tennis court to create an immersive 3D animation during the event and for the opening night.Various iconic panelists attended the event, including Serena Williams.



