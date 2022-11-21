"Beyond The Court" by NIKE NYC in THE SHED
2022
Motion Design / Movie Direction / Art Direction
We created the animation and Key Visuals for Nike NYC’s “Beyond The Court,” an immersive experience event at The Shed in Hudson Yards, New York. The event, which was held during the middle of the US Open and NY Fashion week, was a crossover between Fashion, sports, and creatives. We maximized the massive nine LED panels spread across the venue above a full-scale tennis court to create an immersive 3D animation during the event and for the opening night.Various iconic panelists attended the event, including Serena Williams.
Animation Layout / OPEN COURT
Animation Layout / COURT SIDE SESSION
DOOH @W 34th St. & 7th Ave, New York
Behind The Scene
Various graphics inspired by the lines of a tennis court.
Move the dividing line and transform the coat freely.
Trimming to fit various digital environments.
Motion Logo
Thank You.