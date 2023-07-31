Jibin Joy's profile
"Roots and Memories"
Roots and Memories

Introducing a few characters who played lead roles in my childhood stories. All these stories were short and portrayed with lots of humorous scenes and a cute moral at the end.

Selecting a Style That Captures the Magic of Memorable Childhood Moments :)
1. Kallan Kuttan from "Dusk Under Sun"...
Portray the events of the thief who made their escape in broad daylight.

2. Kanakku Mash ( Maths Teacher)  from "Wacky world of Math"...
A math teacher who turned his classroom into a boxing ring

3. Ammoma  ( old lady)  from "Once up on a time"...
An elderly magician who astounds audiences by transforming grains into rice

4. Fisherman ( Mathai) From "Fish for a Wish"
A fish seller who consistently brings us delightful surprises.

5. Aana Vasu ( Elephant driver) from "Funky with Trunks"...
The unbelievable life of an elephant driver.

Sketches


