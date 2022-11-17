Blog
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Knowit Experience's profileMarc Ligeti's profileMads Øvergaard's profile+1
Glamox Brand Identity | Your Source of Light
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
animation b2b Brand Design branding identity light Logo Design motion design motion graphics visual identity
Glamox is a Norwegian industrial group that develops, manufactures and distributes lighting solutions for the global professional market.

A new identity has been developed with the symbol representing Glamox as a source of light. The symbol can be associated with light rays, brilliance, positivity and a subtle letter G. As a graphic representation of light, the Glamox light rays emanate from the symbol on digital and analog surfaces and in motion.

The result is a more contemporary and dynamic brand identity that clearly differentiates Glamox in a competitive global b2b market.
Global launch video
animation b2b Brand Design branding identity light Logo Design motion design motion graphics visual identity
animation b2b Brand Design branding identity light Logo Design motion design motion graphics visual identity
animation b2b Brand Design branding identity light Logo Design motion design motion graphics visual identity
animation b2b Brand Design branding identity light Logo Design motion design motion graphics visual identity
Animations
animation b2b Brand Design branding identity light Logo Design motion design motion graphics visual identity
animation b2b Brand Design branding identity light Logo Design motion design motion graphics visual identity
animation b2b Brand Design branding identity light Logo Design motion design motion graphics visual identity
Logo animation
animation b2b Brand Design branding identity light Logo Design motion design motion graphics visual identity
animation b2b Brand Design branding identity light Logo Design motion design motion graphics visual identity
Previous identity
animation b2b Brand Design branding identity light Logo Design motion design motion graphics visual identity
AWARDS

Red Dot Award: Best of the Best for Corporate Identity
Art Directors Club (ADC Awards) - Shortlist for Rebranding
Art Directors Club (ADC Awards) - Shortlist for Logo​​​​​​​
The One Show - Shortlist for Rebranding
IDC Awards - Winner for Best Visual Identity

Team at Knowit Experience Oslo:​​​​​​​
Marc Ligeti, Lead Designer
Mads Øvergaard, Designer
Joffrey Lamirault, Motion Designer
Nina O'Gorman, Strategic Advisor
Merete Land / Ingvild Bergsaker, Project Manager
Glamox Brand Identity | Your Source of Light
40
214
6
Published:
Knowit Experience's profileMarc Ligeti's profileMads Øvergaard's profile+1
Multiple Owners
Knowit Experience

Owners

Knowit Experience's profile
Knowit Experience
Oslo, Norway
Marc Ligeti's profile
Marc Ligeti
Oslo, Norway
Mads Øvergaard's profile
Mads Øvergaard
Oslo, Norway

Glamox Brand Identity | Your Source of Light

Branding for Glamox - a Norwegian industrial group that develops, manufactures and distributes lighting solutions for the global professional mar Read More

40
214
6
Published:

Creative Fields