Glamox Brand Identity | Your Source of Light

Glamox is a Norwegian industrial group that develops, manufactures and distributes lighting solutions for the global professional market.
A new identity has been developed with the symbol representing Glamox as a source of light. The symbol can be associated with light rays, brilliance, positivity and a subtle letter G. As a graphic representation of light, the Glamox light rays emanate from the symbol on digital and analog surfaces and in motion.
The result is a more contemporary and dynamic brand identity that clearly differentiates Glamox in a competitive global b2b market.
Global launch video
Animations
Logo animation
Previous identity
AWARDS
Red Dot Award: Best of the Best for Corporate Identity
Art Directors Club (ADC Awards) - Shortlist for Rebranding
Art Directors Club (ADC Awards) - Shortlist for Logo
The One Show - Shortlist for Rebranding
IDC Awards - Winner for Best Visual Identity
Team at Knowit Experience Oslo:
Marc Ligeti, Lead Designer
Mads Øvergaard, Designer
Joffrey Lamirault, Motion Designer
Nina O'Gorman, Strategic Advisor
Merete Land / Ingvild Bergsaker, Project Manager