Adobe MAX 2022





MAX Identity / The new approach

The Adobe Max creative team contacted us to participate in the call of tender regarding the identity of the Adobe Max conference.

Creative concept :

- Create a stylistic visual expression of the MAX logo that transitions from the MAX into the Adobe logo, and tells the story of creative transformation through “layering”.

- Propose 2 different graphic options

- Propose a visual metaphor

- Work on the process of layers in order to express the concept of transformation within the visual creation.

Deliverables :

- Animated identity showing transformation from one logo to the other

- Static imagery of each logo



