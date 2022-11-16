Blog
A  D  O  B  E    M  A  X  -  2  0  2  2
MAX Identity / The new approach
The Adobe Max creative team contacted us to participate in the call of tender regarding the identity of the Adobe Max conference.
Creative concept :
- Create a stylistic visual expression of the MAX logo that transitions from the MAX into the Adobe logo, and tells the story of creative transformation through “layering”.
- Propose 2 different graphic options
- Propose a visual metaphor
- Work on the process of layers in order to express the concept of transformation within the visual creation.
Deliverables :
- Animated identity showing transformation from one logo to the other
- Static imagery of each logo 


S  K  E  T  C  H  E  S    /    G  R  A  P  H  I  C      R  E  S  E  A  R  C  H  E  S
O  N  E       S  T  E  P

Visual created for Adobe Max 2022
Graphic identity for Adobe Max 2022

S  K  E  T  C  H  E  S    /    G  R  A  P  H  I  C      R  E  S  E  A  R  C  H  E  S
T  W  O       S  T  E  P    /     V  E  R  S  I  O  N    1

Visual and illustration for Adobe MAx identity
Graphical composition with Adobe logo for Adobe MAx 2022

S  K  E  T  C  H  E  S    /    G  R  A  P  H  I  C      R  E  S  E  A  R  C  H  E  S
T  W  O       S  T  E  P    /    V  E  R  S  I  O  N     2

Branding and motion design created by My Name is Wendy for Adobe Max
Patterns, illustrations signed My Name is Wendy for Adobe Max

S  K  E  T  C  H  E  S    /    G  R  A  P  H  I  C      R  E  S  E  A  R  C  H  E  S
T  H  R  E  E     S  T  E  P

Graphical composition with Adobe max logo
Graphic design and branding for Adobe Max signed My Name is Wendy




F  I  N  A  L      P  R  O  P  O  S  A  L 
F  I  R  S  T      G  R  A  P  H  I  C      O  P  T  I  O  N

Graphic creation and motion design for Adobe Max
Branding and graphic identity created by My Name is Wendy

Motion design : Adobe Max creative team

F  I  N  A  L      P  R  O  P  O  S  A  L 
S  E  C  O  N  D      G  R  A  P  H  I  C      O  P  T  I  O  N

Motion graphics and graphic identity for Adobe Max 2022
Identity and commission for Adobe Max 2022


Motion design : My Name is Wendy
