Adobe MAX 2022

A D O B E M A X - 2 0 2 2
MAX Identity / The new approach
The Adobe Max creative team contacted us to participate in the call of tender regarding the identity of the Adobe Max conference.
Creative concept :
- Create a stylistic visual expression of the MAX logo that transitions from the MAX into the Adobe logo, and tells the story of creative transformation through “layering”.
- Propose 2 different graphic options
- Propose a visual metaphor
- Work on the process of layers in order to express the concept of transformation within the visual creation.
Deliverables :
- Animated identity showing transformation from one logo to the other
- Static imagery of each logo
S K E T C H E S / G R A P H I C R E S E A R C H E SO N E S T E P
S K E T C H E S / G R A P H I C R E S E A R C H E S
T W O S T E P / V E R S I O N 1
S K E T C H E S / G R A P H I C R E S E A R C H E S
T W O S T E P / V E R S I O N 2
S K E T C H E S / G R A P H I C R E S E A R C H E S
T H R E E S T E P
F I N A L P R O P O S A L
F I R S T G R A P H I C O P T I O N
Motion design : Adobe Max creative team
F I N A L P R O P O S A L
S E C O N D G R A P H I C O P T I O N
Motion design : My Name is Wendy