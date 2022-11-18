Ovale Fé

Ovale Fé is a global feminine partnership, offering women the access to resources, training courses and jobs from universities and companies helping to close the gender gap/disparity and increase female participation in various fields and sectors.

We make this approach more accessible to modern day women through our website and empowering them to make transformational decision. We are therefore closing gaps and eliminating barriers women through normalisation of both education and experience,

opening them up to endless opportunities.





Our ethos and philosophies are focused on providing women with resources to build successful careers and businesses by being an aggregator of products that will economically empower women,

eliminating barriers and open them to borderless opportunities.









