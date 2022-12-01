Blog
Camang:gam | Brand Identity Design
Camang:gam

The name of Camanggam is derived from 'Mukgam', which means black persimmon in Korean. We would like to continue the tradition of the ink stick with the seeds of the black persimmon tree growing in the garden of the black persimmon Stay.

Inspired by the form of Camanggam's main area, we created the house shape which is used as our key graphic element throughout the applications.

For the wordmark, we focused on the geometric shape of Korean alphabet, Hangul. We eliminated the vowels and simplified the consonants of 까망감(Camanggam) to emphasize geometric features such as lines, curves, circular and rectangular shapes the letters have. 
Camang:gam
Brand Identity Design


Studio leM
Follow instagram @le_m.design


