enes diriğ's profile
series:simple 4 / cinnamons
enes diriğ
Behance.net
some works I've done on Procreate
if you wish, you can take a look at objkt.com/profile/enesdirig/created
twitter                                instagram
the story behind  ↓
some new pieces for ‘series:simple 4’ 
 
    - two young people sleeping unaware of the coming orders.
    - a guardian awaiting commands to wake the sleepers. the guard, wonders what kind of future awaits the young candidates.
      the command came from Simple3...
 
2D artist Digital Art Drawing editorial enes dirig painting portrait Procreate sketch
thanks for watching _ new series are upcoming! keep follow :)
and thanks for reading <3
