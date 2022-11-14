series:simple 4 / cinnamons

some works I've done on Procreate
if you wish, you can take a look at objkt.com/profile/enesdirig/created
the story behind ↓
some new pieces for ‘series:simple 4’
- two young people sleeping unaware of the coming orders.
- a guardian awaiting commands to wake the sleepers. the guard, wonders what kind of future awaits the young candidates.
the command came from Simple3...
__________________________________
__________________________________
__________________________________
thanks for watching _ new series are upcoming! keep follow :)
and thanks for reading <3
__________________________________