Memorial Museum of terrorism - Visual identity

The purpose of the Memorial-Museum of Terrorism is to pay tribute to the victims of terrorism in France and around the world. It is also a museum of history and society, focused on knowledge and education, which will open its doors in 2027.





It marks the desire of the public authorities and victims' associations to pay tribute to all those who have been struck by terrorism in all its forms. It is conceived as a place of memory and history of this violence of war in times of peace, which has marked French society as well as many other countries since the 1970s.





This unique project is at once a museum of history and society, a platform for documentation and research, a center for training, conferences and debates, and a place of remembrance. It will be located in Suresnes, on the hill of Mont-Valérien, in the former École de plein air built in 1934 by the architects Eugène Beaudouin and Marcel Lods.







We have been mandated to think about the overall visual communication and to propose the graphic identity of the prefiguration mission of the project.