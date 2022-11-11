Blog
Barraquer — Pictograms
Barraquer — Pictograms

Barraquer Ophthalmology Centre is a leading medical institution for the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of eye conditions. Backed by 80 years of experience and a multidisciplinary team of more than 30 highly qualified ophthalmologists, Barraquer has strengthened its position as a centre of excellence in its sector.

Arauna Studio, the graphic design team leading the wayfinding system project for Barraquer’s renewed building, commissioned us to develop a pictogram family. We wanted the pictograms to match their stencil version of world-famous font Futura.


+ info: http://www.forma.co
