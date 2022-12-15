











Brand Identity ( NEW )





Meet the new Manychat identity, made for edge seekers around the world. In close collaboration with a leading brand experience design company COLLINS, we developed an identity that reflects us the most.





‘Beyond The Edge’ design signal

The Manychat brand identity system uses the design signal 'Beyond The Edge' as an overarching visual principle for everything we make. The system juxtaposes ‘Inside’ and ‘Beyond’ elements in a variety of ways to create a unique and flexible system that can grow with us.











