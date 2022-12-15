Dima Bertoluchi's profileSergey Andronov's profileRovshen Eyubov's profileSergey Lisovsky's profileNikita Shabalin's profileAlexander Shmelev's profileAnastasia Cherkasova's profileKilian Klippenstein's profileNikita Krivonosov's profileArthur Reimer's profile+8
Manychat
Multiple Owners
Behance.net



Brand Identity (NEW)

Meet the new Manychat identity, made for edge seekers around the world. In close collaboration with a leading brand experience design company COLLINS, we developed an identity that reflects us the most.

‘Beyond The Edge’ design signal
The Manychat brand identity system uses the design signal 'Beyond The Edge' as an overarching visual principle for everything we make. The system juxtaposes ‘Inside’ and ‘Beyond’ elements in a variety of ways to create a unique and flexible system that can grow with us.



Manychat
244
1.5k
11
Published:

Owners

Dima Bertoluchi's profile
Dima Bertoluchi
Bali, Indonesia
Sergey Andronov's profile
Sergey Andronov
Yerevan, Armenia
Rovshen Eyubov's profile
Rovshen Eyubov
Turkey
Sergey Lisovsky's profile
Sergey Lisovsky
Armenia
Nikita Shabalin's profile
Nikita Shabalin
Yerevan, Armenia
Alexander Shmelev's profile
Alexander Shmelev
Yerevan, Armenia
Anastasia Cherkasova's profile
Anastasia Cherkasova
Yerevan, Armenia
Kilian Klippenstein's profile
Kilian Klippenstein
Düsseldorf, Germany
Nikita Krivonosov's profile
Nikita Krivonosov
Georgia
Arthur Reimer's profile
Arthur Reimer
Georgia

Manychat

244
1.5k
11
Published:

Tools

Creative Fields

Attribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives