Salad is a Beirut-based sustainable fashion brand that creates high-quality contemporary collections using premium up-cycled garments. Part of social enterprise FabricAID, Salad is a genderless clothing label that sources its fabric from recycled men's suits and deadstock fabrics, being the first establishment of its kind in the Middle East.





FabricAID came to fagerström looking for a partner to help them develop their brand strategy, naming and visual identity for a new premium up-cycled clothing label.



