Salad is a Beirut-based sustainable fashion brand that creates high-quality contemporary collections using premium up-cycled garments. Part of social enterprise FabricAID, Salad is a genderless clothing label that sources its fabric from recycled men's suits and deadstock fabrics, being the first establishment of its kind in the Middle East.
FabricAID came to fagerström looking for a partner to help them develop their brand strategy, naming and visual identity for a new premium up-cycled clothing label.
Based on the idea of circular fashion, we developed the 'Healthy Apparel' concept and the name 'Salad', which conveys exactly what the brand does; make new clothes by mixing parts of discarded garments, all with a healthy and eco-friendly spirit.
Upcycled Fashion
2022
Beirut, Lebanon
The wordmark, built with a bold and highly extended typeface, features a dynamic S, which can be used horizontally to represent a wave that evokes the idea of circularity as well as the irregular cuts that make each garment totally unique.
FabricAID is an award-winning social enterprise, supported by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, working to establish a socially and environmentally conscious value chain for the apparel industry by optimizing collection, sorting, up-cycling, and resale of second hand clothes.
Salad will show the world how social brands can create up-cycled collections with attractive designs, economically profitable on an industrial scale, and manufactured in an honest and sustainable way.