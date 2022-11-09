JARRED Photography's profileLee Høwell's profile
Afro Cuture
Generation X

Jason Hall 'After working with clothes designer @compton.q for @lorealpro #lorealcolourtrophy2022 grand final we decided to collaborate for this shoot, showcasing both the garments and hair featured'. 


Photography and retouching: @leehowell_photo 
Make up: @paulina_siembor 
Stylist: @jkkspace  @coloursagency Models: @_mokro and @nicollacussaia both @coloursagency tyron__tyron  Photographers assistant: @josefhallphotography. 
Hair and wigs by me @jasonhallhairdressing using @lorealpro Shot at the @creativehubedinburgh 
Afro Cuture

