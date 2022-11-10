This limited series of 5 digital artworks mixes female bodies and shapes with geometric figures,
especially visual lines from Brazilian Neo-Concrete Movement.
Drawing: digital - giclée print
Size (original) with a 2,5cm white margin on each side: 55x66cm
Paper: Hahnemühle Photo Rag 308gsm (certificate)
Copies: 5 hand-signed by artist and numbered in front
Paper: Hahnemühle Photo Rag 308gsm (certificate)
Copies: 5 hand-signed by artist and numbered in front
Certificate os authenticity / holographic stamp