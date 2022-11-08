







BRANDING FOR AN ELECTRIC VEHICLE FAST CHARGER COMPANY

Floox





Premium PSU, a company with more than 40 years of experience in electrical conversion solutions, power supplies and batteries for the electrical, railway transportation and high-tech equipment industry, is launching a division for the fabrication of high-capacity chargers for electrical vehicles.





With the increasing use of electric vehicles, the need for a faster and more efficient charging capacity in public spaces is growing. Floox wants to offer solutions that optimise direct current (DC) charging – faster than domestic AC charging – and to be able to offer fast chargers. This is the essence of this new company, which has asked us to help it create its new brand, its positioning and the different elements of its identity and communication, both off and online.











