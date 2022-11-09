Blog
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Fatih Hardal's profile
FH Ensō (Font Family)
Fatih Hardal
Behance.net
design font font design glyphs graphic design logo serif type design Typeface typography
FH Ensō

"In Zen, an Ensō is a circle that is hand-drawn in one or two uninhibited brushstrokes to express a moment when the mind is free to let the body create." We see the same effect in all letterforms. Gaps and imperfect forms are the main features of Enso. Named after the circle, FH Enso emerged as an homage to Japanese calligraphy. Zen practitioners and other imposers refer to this idea as the beauty of imperfection; they identify it with wabi-sabi. It reminds us that all things including us and life itself, are impermanent, incomplete, and imperfect.

Available in 10 styles

The 2022 version contains all characters.
The OTF (Open Type Features) format is available in Macintosh and Windows.

design font font design glyphs graphic design logo serif type design Typeface typography
design font font design glyphs graphic design logo serif type design Typeface typography
design font font design glyphs graphic design logo serif type design Typeface typography
design font font design glyphs graphic design logo serif type design Typeface typography
design font font design glyphs graphic design logo serif type design Typeface typography
design font font design glyphs graphic design logo serif type design Typeface typography
design font font design glyphs graphic design logo serif type design Typeface typography
design font font design glyphs graphic design logo serif type design Typeface typography
design font font design glyphs graphic design logo serif type design Typeface typography
design font font design glyphs graphic design logo serif type design Typeface typography
design font font design glyphs graphic design logo serif type design Typeface typography
design font font design glyphs graphic design logo serif type design Typeface typography
design font font design glyphs graphic design logo serif type design Typeface typography
design font font design glyphs graphic design logo serif type design Typeface typography
design font font design glyphs graphic design logo serif type design Typeface typography
design font font design glyphs graphic design logo serif type design Typeface typography
design font font design glyphs graphic design logo serif type design Typeface typography
design font font design glyphs graphic design logo serif type design Typeface typography
design font font design glyphs graphic design logo serif type design Typeface typography
design font font design glyphs graphic design logo serif type design Typeface typography
design font font design glyphs graphic design logo serif type design Typeface typography
design font font design glyphs graphic design logo serif type design Typeface typography
design font font design glyphs graphic design logo serif type design Typeface typography
design font font design glyphs graphic design logo serif type design Typeface typography
design font font design glyphs graphic design logo serif type design Typeface typography
design font font design glyphs graphic design logo serif type design Typeface typography
design font font design glyphs graphic design logo serif type design Typeface typography
design font font design glyphs graphic design logo serif type design Typeface typography
design font font design glyphs graphic design logo serif type design Typeface typography
design font font design glyphs graphic design logo serif type design Typeface typography
design font font design glyphs graphic design logo serif type design Typeface typography
design font font design glyphs graphic design logo serif type design Typeface typography
design font font design glyphs graphic design logo serif type design Typeface typography
design font font design glyphs graphic design logo serif type design Typeface typography
design font font design glyphs graphic design logo serif type design Typeface typography
design font font design glyphs graphic design logo serif type design Typeface typography
design font font design glyphs graphic design logo serif type design Typeface typography
design font font design glyphs graphic design logo serif type design Typeface typography
design font font design glyphs graphic design logo serif type design Typeface typography
design font font design glyphs graphic design logo serif type design Typeface typography
design font font design glyphs graphic design logo serif type design Typeface typography
design font font design glyphs graphic design logo serif type design Typeface typography
design font font design glyphs graphic design logo serif type design Typeface typography
FH Ensō (Font Family)
52
324
4
Published:
Fatih Hardal's profile
Fatih Hardal

Owner

Fatih Hardal's profile
Fatih Hardal
Istanbul, Turkey

FH Ensō (Font Family)

"In Zen, an Ensō is a circle that is hand-drawn in one or two uninhibited brushstrokes to express a moment when the mind is free to let the body Read More

52
324
4
Published:

Tools

Creative Fields