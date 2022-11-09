FH Ensō (Font Family)

FH Ensō





"In Zen, an Ensō is a circle that is hand-drawn in one or two uninhibited brushstrokes to express a moment when the mind is free to let the body create." We see the same effect in all letterforms. Gaps and imperfect forms are the main features of Enso. Named after the circle, FH Enso emerged as an homage to Japanese calligraphy. Zen practitioners and other imposers refer to this idea as the beauty of imperfection; they identify it with wabi-sabi. It reminds us that all things including us and life itself, are impermanent, incomplete, and imperfect.





Available in 10 styles





The 2022 version contains all characters.

The OTF (Open Type Features) format is available in Macintosh and Windows.



