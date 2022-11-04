A series of 13 photographs of the waterfall Háifoss over a 2-hour period on August 18, 2022. — The waterfall is located near the volcano Hekla. The river Fossá í Þjórsárdal falls over a step of 122 meters into the depth. It is the third highest waterfall in Iceland after Morsárfoss and Glymur.
FORCES OF NATURE
— Háifoss Waterfall Iceland (2022)
Fine Art Landscape Photography by Northlandscapes – Jan Erik Waider
mail@northlandscapes.com
