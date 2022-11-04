COSMIC BOOTS

Brosmind / 2020





Having succesfully masterminded the plan of splitting planet earth to avoid a devastating collision with an asteroid, scientist Ella Lopez finds herself in an even bigger challenge: Surviving in a world mutated by a cosmic dust cloud! Luckily the purple dust left her with the power of a superhero and her pet dog as a talking unicorn… Surrounded by crazy monsters in an unearthly landscape, the two best friends are going to need all their wit and strength, not least when they encounter Blini, their new mortal enemy!



