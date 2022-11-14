Blog
woRker | Brand Identity Design
studio le_m
WORKER™

With comfort the priority, our young consumers’ demand for tailored products has significantly decreased
throughout the pandemic.

WORKER is a contemporary workleisure brand that provides relaxed formal wear.
We put comfort at the forefront without compromising on modern, stylish, and professional look. Looking Professional, Feeling Comfortable.



Timeless, Flawless, Effortless.

We offer a wide range of essential and functional casual wear that can be worn anytime, anywhere. 
Stay true to your natural style. Confidence follows Comfort.

woRker
Brand Identity Design


Studio leM
Follow instagram @le_m.design


studio le_m's profile
studio le_m
Seoul, Korea, Republic of

