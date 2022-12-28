Kwangmyung Lim's profileHour Minute Seconds's profileHyeonmo Kim's profileLeesung Hwang's profile+2
O,Revoir
*Story
Bedding is an object that shares the beginning and end of our daily lives. Hour Minute Seconds worked on a renewal design under the concept of‘ Memories of the Moment’ to convey a deep lingering impression at the beginning and end of our day through O,Revoir bedding.


*Visual Identity
The concept of producing and operating products through the lingering imagery of everyday life is unique identity of O,Revoir.
Hour Minute Seconds utilized the cloudy effect to visualize the lingering effects of the experience.


*Application
O,Revoir's application design evolves O,Revoir's mood that can convey the warm and sensuous.
Hour Minute Seconds designed O, Revoir's business cards and shipping/return guides, as well as labels and box packages used in bedding.


O, Revoir Brand Renewal Design
(Jan ~ Feb 2022)
Design : Kwangmyung Lim, Hyeonmo Kim, Euisung Hwang
Client : O, Revoir


Kwangmyung Lim's profile
Kwangmyung Lim
Seoul, Korea, Republic of
Hour Minute Seconds's profile
Hour Minute Seconds
Seoul, Korea, Republic of
Hyeonmo Kim's profile
Hyeonmo Kim
Seoul, Korea, Republic of
Leesung Hwang's profile
Leesung Hwang
Seoul, Korea, Republic of

