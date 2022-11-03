



Series of films for Conoco new campaign, Choose Go. Each film would feature the journey of a "Goer" going around on their adventures and never willing to stop.

The films were designed to be quick fun pills, packed with movement and creative ideas, I wanted to make unexpected movements with the scenarios, and infuse a mechanical way to convey movement, almost like engines running, so for each scene, elevatong how the backgrounds would be part of that movement story, breaking the planes and perspectives to work with the camera in an unusual way.





I was responsible for Directing, Characters and Scenarios, the production was done by the amazing team at Roof Studios











