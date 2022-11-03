Magazine Tools Brand Design

Magazine Tools

Tools Special Edition Vol. 1 'SOAP'

For each of the volume issued, Magazine Tools focuses on a single tool.

The tool can be an ordinary one, one that is commonly used in our daily lives or it can be a special one that has an emotional attachment value. We share the stories behind the tool and look into the experiences connected with the tool. By doing so, we hope to provide our readers with a new perspective - to think about the fundamental value of the tool in this increasingly convoluted material world.

The narratives introduced in this magazine are also answers to the question of 'how we perceive a tool'.

매거진 툴즈는 매 호마다 하나의 도구(tool)를 선정하여 집중 조명하는 매거진입니다.

일상 속 익숙한 혹은 애착의 도구가 지닌 서사를 다양한 방식과 이야기로 탐구하고, 더욱 복잡해지는 물질의 세계에서 도구의 본질을 새로운 관점으로 사유해보는 경험을 전달합니다.

매거진에 담긴 이야기들은(narratives) '도구를 어떻게 이해하는가'에 대한 대답이기도 합니다.