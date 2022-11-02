Blog
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Vladimir Lifanov's profileVera Ivanova's profileLena Shkolnaya's profileDaria Grekova's profile+2
Berlingo
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
Berlingo

Rebranding of one of the leaders among manufacturers of stationery products. Berlingo is a new generation office. In the age of digital technologies that depersonalize a person, the office becomes a tool for expressing an individual image of everyone. These are the attributes of your handwriting. The new brand name is a laconic three—segment monogram "B". A simple, clean and modern symbol, immediately adapted for use in a minimal digital environment. Positioning, slogan, logo, corporate identity and large-scale packaging system.
Made in Suprematika
brand identity design Logo Design Packaging
brand identity design Logo Design Packaging
brand identity design Logo Design Packaging
brand identity design Logo Design Packaging
brand identity design Logo Design Packaging
brand identity design Logo Design Packaging
Image may contain: bottle, indoor and book
Image may contain: cosmetics and mobile phone
brand identity design Logo Design Packaging
brand identity design Logo Design Packaging
brand identity design Logo Design Packaging
Image may contain: map and template
brand identity design Logo Design Packaging
brand identity design Logo Design Packaging
brand identity design Logo Design Packaging
brand identity design Logo Design Packaging
brand identity design Logo Design Packaging
brand identity design Logo Design Packaging
brand identity design Logo Design Packaging
brand identity design Logo Design Packaging
brand identity design Logo Design Packaging
brand identity design Logo Design Packaging
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: drawing, sketch and cartoon
brand identity design Logo Design Packaging
brand identity design Logo Design Packaging
Image may contain: screenshot and businesscard
brand identity design Logo Design Packaging
brand identity design Logo Design Packaging
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: candle
brand identity design Logo Design Packaging
brand identity design Logo Design Packaging
Team
Vladimir Lifanov, Creative Director
Vera Ivanova, Art Director
Dasha Grekova, designer
Lena Ryazantseva, designer, animator
Mikhail Lobov, account
Berlingo
206
854
23
Published:
Vladimir Lifanov's profileVera Ivanova's profileLena Shkolnaya's profileDaria Grekova's profile+2
Multiple Owners
Vladimir Lifanov

Owners

Vladimir Lifanov's profile
Vladimir Lifanov
Moscow, Russian Federation
Vera Ivanova's profile
Vera Ivanova
Moscow, Russian Federation
Lena Shkolnaya's profile
Lena Shkolnaya
Zimbabwe
Daria Grekova's profile
Daria Grekova
Moscow, Russian Federation

Berlingo

Rebranding for a one of the largest manufacturer of stationery products in Russia Berlingo

206
854
23
Published:

Creative Fields