Berlingo







Rebranding of one of the leaders among manufacturers of stationery products. Berlingo is a new generation office. In the age of digital technologies that depersonalize a person, the office becomes a tool for expressing an individual image of everyone. These are the attributes of your handwriting. The new brand name is a laconic three—segment monogram "B". A simple, clean and modern symbol, immediately adapted for use in a minimal digital environment. Positioning, slogan, logo, corporate identity and large-scale packaging system.