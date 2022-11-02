







Busan Metropolitan City and the National Folk Museum of Korea present the special exhibition “Busan, gateway to the world”, celebrating the “Year of Busan Folk Culture in 2021”.







Although today’s Busan is often associated with the sea, the area was centered around the inland district of Dongnae until the Joseon Dynasty(1392-1910). Later, Busan developed with the sea and has become Korea’s representative maritime city. The country’s first modern open port, the city is an intersection of people, goods, and cultures. It became the pillar of the nation while serving as a refugee capital during the Korean War,

and as the first directly governed city of Korea, it has acted as a foothold for export trade.







