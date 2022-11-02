Blog
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Seongjun Yun's profile
Busan, gateway to the world
Seongjun Yun
Behance.net
Busan city Exhibition Design Korea metropolitan mountain Poster Design sea typography waves


Busan Metropolitan City and the National Folk Museum of Korea present the special exhibition “Busan, gateway to the world”, celebrating the “Year of Busan Folk Culture in 2021”. 

Although today’s Busan is often associated with the sea, the area was centered around the inland district of Dongnae until the Joseon Dynasty(1392-1910). Later, Busan developed with the sea and has become Korea’s representative maritime city. The country’s first modern open port, the city is an intersection of people, goods, and cultures. It became the pillar of the nation while serving as a refugee capital during the Korean War,
and as the first directly governed city of Korea, it has acted as a foothold for export trade.


Busan city Exhibition Design Korea metropolitan mountain Poster Design sea typography waves


We produced visual identities of the exhibition, graphics of the exhibition hall, posters, books, and etc. The shape of Busan's mountains and sea became a visual motif for the graphic design of the exhibition.



Busan city Exhibition Design Korea metropolitan mountain Poster Design sea typography waves
Busan city Exhibition Design Korea metropolitan mountain Poster Design sea typography waves
Busan city Exhibition Design Korea metropolitan mountain Poster Design sea typography waves
Busan city Exhibition Design Korea metropolitan mountain Poster Design sea typography waves
Busan city Exhibition Design Korea metropolitan mountain Poster Design sea typography waves
Busan city Exhibition Design Korea metropolitan mountain Poster Design sea typography waves
Busan city Exhibition Design Korea metropolitan mountain Poster Design sea typography waves
Busan city Exhibition Design Korea metropolitan mountain Poster Design sea typography waves
Busan city Exhibition Design Korea metropolitan mountain Poster Design sea typography waves
Busan city Exhibition Design Korea metropolitan mountain Poster Design sea typography waves
Busan city Exhibition Design Korea metropolitan mountain Poster Design sea typography waves
Busan city Exhibition Design Korea metropolitan mountain Poster Design sea typography waves
Busan city Exhibition Design Korea metropolitan mountain Poster Design sea typography waves
Busan city Exhibition Design Korea metropolitan mountain Poster Design sea typography waves
Busan city Exhibition Design Korea metropolitan mountain Poster Design sea typography waves
Busan city Exhibition Design Korea metropolitan mountain Poster Design sea typography waves
Busan city Exhibition Design Korea metropolitan mountain Poster Design sea typography waves





exhibition invitation card 
Busan city Exhibition Design Korea metropolitan mountain Poster Design sea typography waves
Busan city Exhibition Design Korea metropolitan mountain Poster Design sea typography waves
Busan city Exhibition Design Korea metropolitan mountain Poster Design sea typography waves
Busan city Exhibition Design Korea metropolitan mountain Poster Design sea typography waves
Busan city Exhibition Design Korea metropolitan mountain Poster Design sea typography waves
Busan city Exhibition Design Korea metropolitan mountain Poster Design sea typography waves
Busan city Exhibition Design Korea metropolitan mountain Poster Design sea typography waves
Busan city Exhibition Design Korea metropolitan mountain Poster Design sea typography waves
Busan city Exhibition Design Korea metropolitan mountain Poster Design sea typography waves
Busan city Exhibition Design Korea metropolitan mountain Poster Design sea typography waves
Busan city Exhibition Design Korea metropolitan mountain Poster Design sea typography waves





exhibition leaflet
Busan city Exhibition Design Korea metropolitan mountain Poster Design sea typography waves
Busan city Exhibition Design Korea metropolitan mountain Poster Design sea typography waves
Busan city Exhibition Design Korea metropolitan mountain Poster Design sea typography waves
Busan city Exhibition Design Korea metropolitan mountain Poster Design sea typography waves
Busan city Exhibition Design Korea metropolitan mountain Poster Design sea typography waves





exhibition catalog
Busan city Exhibition Design Korea metropolitan mountain Poster Design sea typography waves
Busan city Exhibition Design Korea metropolitan mountain Poster Design sea typography waves
Busan city Exhibition Design Korea metropolitan mountain Poster Design sea typography waves
Busan city Exhibition Design Korea metropolitan mountain Poster Design sea typography waves
Busan city Exhibition Design Korea metropolitan mountain Poster Design sea typography waves
Busan city Exhibition Design Korea metropolitan mountain Poster Design sea typography waves
Busan city Exhibition Design Korea metropolitan mountain Poster Design sea typography waves
Busan city Exhibition Design Korea metropolitan mountain Poster Design sea typography waves
Busan city Exhibition Design Korea metropolitan mountain Poster Design sea typography waves
Busan city Exhibition Design Korea metropolitan mountain Poster Design sea typography waves
Busan city Exhibition Design Korea metropolitan mountain Poster Design sea typography waves
Busan city Exhibition Design Korea metropolitan mountain Poster Design sea typography waves
Busan city Exhibition Design Korea metropolitan mountain Poster Design sea typography waves
Busan city Exhibition Design Korea metropolitan mountain Poster Design sea typography waves
Busan city Exhibition Design Korea metropolitan mountain Poster Design sea typography waves
Busan city Exhibition Design Korea metropolitan mountain Poster Design sea typography waves
Busan city Exhibition Design Korea metropolitan mountain Poster Design sea typography waves
Busan city Exhibition Design Korea metropolitan mountain Poster Design sea typography waves
Busan city Exhibition Design Korea metropolitan mountain Poster Design sea typography waves
Busan city Exhibition Design Korea metropolitan mountain Poster Design sea typography waves
Busan city Exhibition Design Korea metropolitan mountain Poster Design sea typography waves
Busan city Exhibition Design Korea metropolitan mountain Poster Design sea typography waves
Busan city Exhibition Design Korea metropolitan mountain Poster Design sea typography waves
Busan city Exhibition Design Korea metropolitan mountain Poster Design sea typography waves
Busan city Exhibition Design Korea metropolitan mountain Poster Design sea typography waves
Busan city Exhibition Design Korea metropolitan mountain Poster Design sea typography waves
Busan city Exhibition Design Korea metropolitan mountain Poster Design sea typography waves
Busan city Exhibition Design Korea metropolitan mountain Poster Design sea typography waves
Busan city Exhibition Design Korea metropolitan mountain Poster Design sea typography waves
Busan city Exhibition Design Korea metropolitan mountain Poster Design sea typography waves
Busan city Exhibition Design Korea metropolitan mountain Poster Design sea typography waves
Busan city Exhibition Design Korea metropolitan mountain Poster Design sea typography waves
Busan city Exhibition Design Korea metropolitan mountain Poster Design sea typography waves
Busan city Exhibition Design Korea metropolitan mountain Poster Design sea typography waves














exhibition graphics for
Busan, gateway to the world
2021.6.2. - 2021.8.30.    National Folk Museum of Korea

identity / poster / invitation card / leaflet / catalog / exhibition banner

Client
National Folk Museum of Korea

Design    ​
DOTS 
seongjun yun
yejin nam
eunbyeol yong
inwhan jung

Photo by National Folk Museum of Korea
Reference image provided by  National Folk Museum of Korea


Busan city Exhibition Design Korea metropolitan mountain Poster Design sea typography waves
Busan, gateway to the world
21
176
0
Published:
Seongjun Yun's profile
Seongjun Yun

Owner

Seongjun Yun's profile
Seongjun Yun
Seoul, Korea, Republic of

Project Made For

studio dots's profile
studio dotsSeoul, Korea, Republic of

Busan, gateway to the world

Busan Metropolitan City and the National Folk Museum of Korea present the special exhibition “Busan, gateway to the world”, celebrating the “Year Read More

21
176
0
Published:

Tools

Creative Fields