Up & Down Collection
Lucie Edel / Jewellery Designer / Paris
Brand identity : Logotype / Business card / Identity of collection / Webdesign
- Web development : Dario Spanolo
- Pictures of the rings : Anthony Abi Nader
Up & Down collection is based on specific construction lines.
The identity of collection is based on pictures of rings.
Each piece of jewellery is placed on a piece of coal in order to bring out the matter and the form.
From this pictures, we are created a visual that evokes the structure of each ring in a virtual sense.
Collection :
Ring UD5 Technical : Wax model, 3D printing / Matter : Silver 925 / Weight : 20 gram (size 54) / Sizes : 52 to 60
Ring UD3 Technical : Wax model , 3D printing / Matter : Silver 925 + ebony / Weight : 20 gram (size 54)
Ring UD1 Technical : Wax model, 3D printing / Matter : Silver 925 / Weight : 20 gram (size 54) / Sizes : 52 to 60
Ring UD4 Technical : Wax model, 3D printing / Matter : Silver 925 / Weight : 20 gram (size 54) / Sizes : 52 to 60
Ring UD2 Technical : Wax model; 3D printing / Matter : Silver 925 / Weight : 20 gram (size 54) / Sizes : 52 to 60