Lucie Edel / Jewellery Designer
My Name is Wendy Studio
Featured In
Behance.net
Up & Down Collection
Lucie Edel / Jewellery Designer / Paris
Brand identity :  Logotype / Business card / Identity of collection / Webdesign
- Web development : Dario Spanolo
- Pictures of the rings : Anthony Abi Nader

Up & Down collection is based on specific construction lines.
The identity of collection is based on pictures of rings.
Each piece of jewellery is placed on a piece of coal in order to bring out the matter and the form.
From this pictures, we are created a visual that evokes the structure of each ring in a virtual sense.

Collection :
Ring UD5 Technical : Wax model, 3D printing / Matter : Silver 925 / Weight : 20 gram (size 54) / Sizes : 52 to 60
Ring UD3 Technical : Wax model , 3D printing / Matter : Silver 925 + ebony / Weight : 20 gram (size 54)
Ring UD1 Technical : Wax model, 3D printing / Matter : Silver 925 / Weight : 20 gram (size 54) / Sizes : 52 to 60
Ring UD4 Technical : Wax model, 3D printing / Matter : Silver 925 / Weight : 20 gram (size 54) / Sizes : 52 to 60
Ring UD2 Technical : Wax model; 3D printing / Matter : Silver 925 / Weight : 20 gram (size 54) / Sizes : 52 to 60
Lucie Edel / Jewellery Designer
419
5011
15
Published:
My Name is Wendy Studio

    Owners

    My Name is Wendy Studio Paris, France

    Credits

    lucie edel Paris, France

    Lucie Edel / Jewellery Designer

    Up & Down collection is based on specific construction lines. The identity of collection is based on pictures of rings. Each piece of jewellery i Read more
    419
    5011
    15
    Published:

    Creative Fields

    Copyright Info

    No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.