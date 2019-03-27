Lucie Edel / Jewellery Designer

Up & Down Collection

Lucie Edel / Jewellery D esigner / Paris

Brand identity : Logotype / Business card / Identity of collection / Webdesign

- Web development : Dario Spanolo

- Pictures of the rings : Anthony Abi Nader





Up & Down collection is based on specific construction lines.

The identity of collection is based on pictures of rings.

Each piece of jewellery is placed on a piece of coal in order to bring out the matter and the form.

From this pictures, we are created a visual that evokes the structure of each ring in a virtual sense.



Collection :

Ring UD5 Technical : Wax model, 3D printing / Matter : Silver 925 / Weight : 20 gram (size 54) / Sizes : 52 to 60

Ring UD3 Technical : Wax model , 3D printing / Matter : Silver 925 + ebony / Weight : 20 gram (size 54)

Ring UD1 Technical : Wax model, 3D printing / Matter : Silver 925 / Weight : 20 gram (size 54) / Sizes : 52 to 60

Ring UD4 Technical : Wax model, 3D printing / Matter : Silver 925 / Weight : 20 gram (size 54) / Sizes : 52 to 60

Ring UD2 Technical : Wax model; 3D printing / Matter : Silver 925 / Weight : 20 gram (size 54) / Sizes : 52 to 60



