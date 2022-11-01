Log In
Discover
Livestreams
Hire
Jobs
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
Blog
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
Sign Up
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Footer
Discover
Livestreams
Hire
Jobs
Sort & filter all:
Projects
Images
Prototypes
Streams
People
Moodboards
Cancel
Log In
Sign Up
Follow
Unfollow
Follow
Following
Hire Me
Full Time Job
Freelance/Project
Availability: Within the next 3 months
Tools
Acrylic Paint
Tools
Add to Moodboard
Save
Appreciate
Appreciate
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Follow
Unfollow
RAPPERS IV
Saddo .
•
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Featured In
Behance.net
—
Ongoing series of illustrations of rappers: Beastie Boys, Headie One, Isaiah Rashad, Pusha T. Acrylic on paper, 2022.
Join Behance
Sign up
or
Sign in
to view personalized recommendations, follow creatives, and more.
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Join Behance
Sign up
or
Sign in
to view personalized recommendations, follow creatives, and more.
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
RAPPERS IV
42
353
5
Published:
November 1st 2022
Saddo .
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Owner
Saddo .
Bucharest, Romania
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Hire Me
Full Time Job
Freelance/Project
Availability: Within the next 3 months
RAPPERS IV
42
353
5
Published:
November 1st 2022
Tools
Acrylic Paint
Creative Fields
Illustration
Acrylic On Paper
artwork
Beastie Boys
fanboy
headie one
hip hop
ILLUSTRATION
isaiah rashad
pusha t
Saddo
© All Rights Reserved
Copyright Info
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
Report
Jump to Main Content
More Behance
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Creative Career Tips
Download the App
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help