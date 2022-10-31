Blog
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Slanted Publishers's profile
Slanted Magazine #40—Experimental Type
Slanted Publishers
Behance.net
design experimental Layout magazine print print design slanted slanted magazine type typography
Mum probably told us, “The oven is a danger zone.” Still, we had to ex­periment our first burn to know how hot fire is. Our parents covered us with millions of kisses, long before we fell in love with somebody and experimented our first kiss. Even if we saw it before, nobody could really tell us how beautiful it is. Everyone must experience it by him- or herself. In other words: by making experiments we gain experience and knowledge. Experiments open our horizon, let us enter the undiscovered, and feed our lust for more.
design experimental Layout magazine print print design slanted slanted magazine type typography
With Slanted Magazine #40—Experimental Type we open eight doors, each one offering a glimpse into spaces that were explored by pushing conventions, limitations, and thoughts to the next level. We all know though, that the game is never over. The discovery of new areas, technologies, and thoughts are a constant source of inspiration, research, and experimen­tation for those that follow.
design experimental Layout magazine print print design slanted slanted magazine type typography
design experimental Layout magazine print print design slanted slanted magazine type typography
Tactile Realism shows works with tactile character, adding material properties to the typeface. The Anti-Reader-Friendly typography becomes the “readymade” of the type world—and in doing so, a form of denying the possibility of defining art. In the Deliberate Imperfection & Serendipity space, disassembly, and assembly of type leads to great discoveries. While Coincidence & Intention brings the accident into the design process and explores works based on mistakes and inaccuracy. The Ever-Changing room showcases experiments of kinetic typography breaking away from its static state by adding movement and a three-dimensional stereoscopy, and the fourth dimension: time. Cutting Edge drives the attention to state-of-the-art technologies and their impact on design experiments. Off the Screen explores physical space in which writing becomes material, object, and sculpture. Last but not least, Push to the Limits engages to think finitude differently, breaking boundaries of learned symbolisms and triggering new stimuli.
design experimental Layout magazine print print design slanted slanted magazine type typography
In addition, a special limited edition has been published. A set of three type stencil to draw your own experimental letters. Keep on being experimental!
design experimental Layout magazine print print design slanted slanted magazine type typography
Release: October 2022
Volume: 288 pages
Format: 16 × 24 × 2.4 cm
Language: English
Printing: Offset printing, Stober Medien
Bookbinding: Swiss brochure, thread stitching by Spinner Buchbinderei
Cardboard Cover: Black Magic, 320 g/sm
Paper Inside: lona® art, 115 g/sm, arto® gloss, 150 g/sm, Pop’Set aqua, 120 g/sm, distributed by Inapa Deutschland
Finishing: Hot foil stamping by Stober Medien
ISSN: 1867-6510
Price: € 18.–
design experimental Layout magazine print print design slanted slanted magazine type typography
design experimental Layout magazine print print design slanted slanted magazine type typography
design experimental Layout magazine print print design slanted slanted magazine type typography
design experimental Layout magazine print print design slanted slanted magazine type typography
design experimental Layout magazine print print design slanted slanted magazine type typography
design experimental Layout magazine print print design slanted slanted magazine type typography
design experimental Layout magazine print print design slanted slanted magazine type typography
design experimental Layout magazine print print design slanted slanted magazine type typography
design experimental Layout magazine print print design slanted slanted magazine type typography
design experimental Layout magazine print print design slanted slanted magazine type typography
design experimental Layout magazine print print design slanted slanted magazine type typography
design experimental Layout magazine print print design slanted slanted magazine type typography
design experimental Layout magazine print print design slanted slanted magazine type typography
design experimental Layout magazine print print design slanted slanted magazine type typography
design experimental Layout magazine print print design slanted slanted magazine type typography
design experimental Layout magazine print print design slanted slanted magazine type typography
design experimental Layout magazine print print design slanted slanted magazine type typography
design experimental Layout magazine print print design slanted slanted magazine type typography
design experimental Layout magazine print print design slanted slanted magazine type typography
design experimental Layout magazine print print design slanted slanted magazine type typography
design experimental Layout magazine print print design slanted slanted magazine type typography
design experimental Layout magazine print print design slanted slanted magazine type typography
design experimental Layout magazine print print design slanted slanted magazine type typography
design experimental Layout magazine print print design slanted slanted magazine type typography
Slanted Magazine #40—Experimental Type
47
405
5
Published:
Slanted Publishers's profile
Slanted Publishers

Owner

Slanted Publishers's profile
Slanted Publishers
Karlsruhe, Germany

Slanted Magazine #40—Experimental Type

47
405
5
Published:

Tools

Creative Fields