



Asia-Pacific Design No. 18

______

“Becoming an archive of professional design in the Asia-Pacific region” is the mission of the Asia-Pacific Design (APD) since its establishment in 2005, and it has lasted 17 years.





Nowadays, with the rapid development of economy, technology and culture, social life is constantly changing. The Internet has allowed like-minded people to gather, communicate and speak out, thus forming communities of various values. They have diverse orientations and pursuits on their own life and consumption patterns. This also allows design to have more possibilities, and also obtains the impetus for continuous innovation and subversion. Graphic design is no longer limited to traditional media and means, but extends to all aspects of society with a rich appearance, becoming a symbol and imprint of contemporary life.





In 2022, APD continued its mission. APD No.18 organized several characteristic programs based on the included excellent works to observe the current situation of Asia-Pacific design from different angles. Among them, the “Annual Theme Program” takes “The diverse design extends the graphic boundary” as the theme and records the relevant design works. An d in the whole b ook the re are 457 works of 286 designers/studios from 14 Asia-Pacific countries.

______

185 mm × 260 mm, 850 pages

Hardcover, Chinese & English

ISBN: 978-988-75812-2-2



