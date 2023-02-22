Portraits 2020-2022

A compilation of portraits created and published in 2020-2022.
The clients include Netflix, HBO, Marvel/Disney+, Entertainment Weekly, University of Massachusetts, Solidarty Zone, Ksiazece Beer, Salesforce Magazine, Clark University, Znak Magazine and more.
All the illustrations were drawn and coloured with Wacom CintiQ in PS.
***
Benedict Cumberbatch
Portrait of Benedict Cumberbatch for the cover Entertainment Weekly Awardist magazine.
***
Tom Hiddleston:
Portrait of Tom Hiddleston as Loki for Disney + Magazine.
***
The Old Guard mural portraits:
Mural illustration created for Netflix as part of "The Old Guard" launch campaign in which 15 artists from different countries were asked to reimagine the team in their own style.
***
HBO The Thaw - Katarzyna Wajda
A mural illustration created for HBO as part of "The Thaw" series launch campaign.
***
Alexander Lukashenko - Vanishing Dictator
A multi layered portrait created to help raise funds for Solidarity Zone – the foundation which supports the persecuted Belarusan journalists and the families of the members of the opposition arrested by Lukashenko’s regime. The illustration was used on the donation website and each payment made the dictator more and more powerless and made the attributes of the dictatorship slowly disappear.
The illustration was created as a multi-layered file so that with each donation one element of the of the dictator’s uniform would disappear (including his shirt, hat and characteristic moustache). Additionally, I drew over 100 slogans that had been really used during the protests which would slowly appear in the background making the official flag of Belarus disappear and then – when Lukashenko was weak and powerless - they started to form the red and white flag of the opposition.
To see the full project, click here.
***
Poster for Piotr Skrzynecki Festival
A portrait of Piotr Skrzynecki for Skrzynecki Festival
***
Salesforce Magazine
A portrait of Tony Wells, Michael Smith, Dan Torunian and Kimberly Paige for Salesforce Magazine
***
Marcin Gortat
Key visual portrait of Marcin Gortat for FreeYu brand.
***
Iza
Portait of 30-year-old Iza for the cover of Wysokie Obcasy magazine. Iza died of septic shock in a Pszczyna hospital after doctors chose to let her non-viable fetus die in the womb rather than remove it, a medical decision that was driven by fear of Polish restrictive new law on abortion. The brief was to portray her in a subtle and delicate way without the use of colours that would imply mourning.
***
University of Massachusetts Portraits
A set of portraits for University of Massachusetts.
***
Clark University Portraits
A set of portraits for Clark University.
***
1960's Las Vegas Portraits
A set of full page portraits for 1960s Las Vegas "true crime" comic book and short essays collection including Howard Hughes, Sonny Liston, Edward Thorp and more.
***
Some of the work in progress shots together with the painted / printed pieces: